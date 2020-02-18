As I See It: Enough is enough

Let’s be practical about this: Our “Amazon Prime” expectations of next-day delivery should not be applied to lawmaking. We have the opportunity to unleash the power of sequestration in our forests and our natural and working lands and lead the nation in a downward trend of carbon emissions. This short session is a scandal in the making, leaving out the real progress Oregonians have made in protecting the environment.

When I ran for office, I wanted to make sure my experience would bring a practical and common-sense approach to lawmaking. I wanted to look over every issue that came in front of me with that lens to make sure we were making the most informed decisions. Legislation like cap and trade does not pass the sniff test. It lacks transparency, oversight and inclusion of all Oregonian voices. Our communities of Albany, Tangent, Millersburg, and the acres of surrounding farmland would be devastated by cap and trade, but the supermajority has denied Oregonians the opportunity to a fair and transparent legislative process. It is not fair or transparent to give Oregonians less than 24 hours to read, understand and evaluate the affects of a 177-page amendment to a massive piece of legislation, yet that just happened last week.

