As I See It: Funding bridge would break trust

Discussion on whether to not preserve the Van Buren Bridge has often focused on what would it cost and did the the Oregon Department of Transportation do a thorough and responsible analysis to arrive at these costs. Our City Council had wide-ranging discussions on this topic and ultimately voted 5-2 to not spend any city dollars on preserving the bridge. Now, however, the topic is back in the news as the council waits for the report from PreservationWORKS to see what they think the costs might be to move and preserve the bridge. The hope is that a donor would step forth and agree to buy, move and possibly maintain the bridge. Some of our councilors are committed to their original vote and insist that no city funds will go towards any aspect of preserving the bridge.

However, community pressure can be persuasive. Because of this, I would like to shift the discussion to opportunity costs — what would our community give up to save the bridge, whether this means taking ownership of it or maintaining it under new ownership.