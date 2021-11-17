As I See It: Genetically modified produce is not harmful to health

Genetically modified crops were first introduced to the United States in 1994 with the Flavr Savr tomato; modifications slowed its ripening process.

The farming of genetically modified crops has grown massively since then. In the average supermarket today, roughly 94% of soybeans, 92% of corn and 94% of cotton are genetically modified (U.S. Department of Agriculture 2020). Agricultural consumers going to local supermarkets also notice as they walk through the produce aisle two separate sections of food: nonorganic and organic. What do those labels mean?

Nonorganic produce is foods that contain 70% of organic ingredients and are genetically modified to a certain extent. Organic foods are grown without the use of synthetic herbicides, fertilizers or any genetic modification. The controversy today is, are traditional crops healthful and safer than their modified counterparts? Due to the availability of testing methods, genetically modified crops represent a safe and necessary resource for the advancement of agricultural foods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration conduct science-based assessments of modification risks on human health and the environment. The safety testing is conducted on a case-by-case basis and is tailored to the specific characteristics of modified crops and if any changes are introduced.

All crops, including genetically modified crops, that have been approved for commercialization have undergone extensive testing. A few of these assessments include the evaluation of parent crops and a toxicity evaluation. When addressing parent crops, it is history with human consumption that defines what is safe to eat. The nonmodified parent crop represents a reference point for the genetically modified crops being tested.

If there are any significant differences in composition that arise from the range of natural variation within the crop, they become the focus of further investigation (Konig et al., 2004). The investigated comparison of the genetically modified crop to the parent crop confirmed the food’s safety.

The FDA concluded that food derived from genetically modified crops pose no unique safety concerns and, therefore, the food products derived from these plants should be regulated no differently from comparable products derived from traditional plant breeding or any other genetic modification approach.

Toxicological test methods are assessed to provide a sufficient degree of safety assurance for new components introduced into foods that are genetically modified. Moreover, potential changes in food composition due to those specific modifications (Food and Agriculture Organization/World Health Organization, 2000). Dietary studies were conducted in animals to demonstrate the overall safety of genetically modified foods.

The study had shown that animals with a genetically modified diet showed no indications that there may be adverse effects from the consumption of such crops, such as the herbicide-tolerant soybean and insect-protected corn (Konig et al., 2004). Individual governments and intergovernmental organizations have designed numerous strategies and protocols for safety assessments of foods derived from genetically modified crops.

Experts assessing genetically modified crops agree that the potential risks arising from foods produced through modern biotechnology are no different from those associated with natural change occurring in traditional plant breeding. A gained acceptance of genetically modified crops by the public will only further assist agriculture sustainability efforts and food security.

Genetically modified crops represent a huge step forward in the scientific community and the capability of safely manipulating foods for our benefit. So as you walk down the aisle of a grocery store and notice a genetically modified label, do not think it is harmful! The changes made in modified produce are just like natural changes in the traditional produce you see next to it.

Alisha Candelario is a Bachelor of Science undergraduate attending Oregon State University.

