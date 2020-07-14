As I See It: High time for the Civil War to end

In 2003, I and some of my colleagues were sitting in a San Francisco airport lounge watching the Beavers play Fresno State in football. The Beavers were losing. Also in the lounge were several U of O Ducks fans, actively cheering for Fresno State to win. I was shocked. Losing the game was bad for the Beavers and also bad for the Pac-12 conference. I then woke up to how deep the animosity ran. No longer constrained by the regularly scheduled game but embracing the other school as the enemy. To wish them ill no matter the situation seemed so contrary to the values espoused by athletic competition. I kept asking, “Why must it be this way?”

Fast-forward to June 26, 2020: OSU and U of O jointly announce the time had come to let go of the term “Civil War.” I cheered. Finally, cooler heads listened to the cries for racial justice and stepped away from two words that do not belong together when describing friendly athletic competition. Two distinguished schools with grand traditions, boasting national championships and sharing the same fundamental DNA competing honorably. I know there will be people resisting the change; it is just the way people are when they have invested so much emotion into hating a people, a place or an idea.

I look forward to the new rivalry name and respect the process to achieve it. It is my hope that collectively we can find our better angels and respect the men and women competing on the field, court, diamond and track for both schools. Cheer for your team, but respect the opponent. In the end, it is only a game and our children are watching how we treat others.

Bob Kerr is the retired coordinator of Greek Life at Oregon State University. He was raised in Wichita, Kansas. The state was the site of four major battles and dozens of skirmishes in the Civil War.

