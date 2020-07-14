As I See It: High time for the Civil War to end

Is the Civil War finally over?
I came to Oregon State in July 2000 as an “import” to support the fraternity/sorority community. I am also a fan of college sports and looked forward to enjoying Pac-12 competition. Then I learned about the Civil War game, complete with all the opposing rancor and disrespect from both sides. Growing up where I grew up, the term Civil War evoked images of mass brutality and devastating loss of life. It was confusing to haul up the reasons for that war and bring it to my new home.
I was familiar with intrastate college rivalries. I knew of the Bedlam series, the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the Sunflower Showdown and even the Iron Bowl. Never heard of the Civil War game and was surprised at how embedded the name was with some of the students and colleagues I worked with daily. Despite what people say, intrastate college rivalries are intended for the athletic competition of the day. Hardly the deep-seated animosity I witnessed. Athletic competition is about defeating the opponent; the opponent, not the enemy. The term "enemy" describes those who would seek to take your life and perfectly describes the reality of our historical Civil War.
As part of my job, I encouraged fraternity/sorority members, in cooperation with athletic team cheerleaders and mascots, to relaunch a program called “Putting the Civil Back in the Civil War.” Fraternity/sorority leaders, cheerleaders and school mascots visited their opponents' elementary schools and talked about civility and respect. It took cooperation between the two schools' athletic departments, fraternity/sorority communities and local school districts. The program was a good faith effort to teach young people all the values of mutual respect and good manners. Nothing more, nothing less. It was a small step forward for a new generation.
In 2003, I and some of my colleagues were sitting in a San Francisco airport lounge watching the Beavers play Fresno State in football. The Beavers were losing. Also in the lounge were several U of O Ducks fans, actively cheering for Fresno State to win. I was shocked. Losing the game was bad for the Beavers and also bad for the Pac-12 conference. I then woke up to how deep the animosity ran. No longer constrained by the regularly scheduled game but embracing the other school as the enemy. To wish them ill no matter the situation seemed so contrary to the values espoused by athletic competition. I kept asking, “Why must it be this way?”
Fast-forward to June 26, 2020: OSU and U of O jointly announce the time had come to let go of the term “Civil War.” I cheered. Finally, cooler heads listened to the cries for racial justice and stepped away from two words that do not belong together when describing friendly athletic competition. Two distinguished schools with grand traditions, boasting national championships and sharing the same fundamental DNA competing honorably. I know there will be people resisting the change; it is just the way people are when they have invested so much emotion into hating a people, a place or an idea.
I look forward to the new rivalry name and respect the process to achieve it. It is my hope that collectively we can find our better angels and respect the men and women competing on the field, court, diamond and track for both schools. Cheer for your team, but respect the opponent. In the end, it is only a game and our children are watching how we treat others.
Bob Kerr is the retired coordinator of Greek Life at Oregon State University. He was raised in Wichita, Kansas. The state was the site of four major battles and dozens of skirmishes in the Civil War.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.