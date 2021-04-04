As I See It: How Canadians view single payer

It is easy for me to be in favor of single payer insurance when I check in with my Canadian relatives on this matter. From time to time, I ask, “Are people complaining yet over the high taxes you pay (which is a general fund that also covers all health care)?”

Today I emailed a cousin from Toronto and she said her American friends are always jealous of Canadian health care, called OHIP (Ontario Healthcare Insurance Plan), established in 1970. She says she has never heard anyone complain about the taxes there, mostly because they know it covers everyone, many of whom would not be able to pay for health care.

Then I emailed my niece who lives in Manitoba and she said that everyone everywhere complains about taxes. “However,” she said, “we just keep reading Ralph Nader, who claims the Ontario system is far superior and far cheaper than Obamacare. He also says Canadian taxes are far lower than American premiums.” My niece said for me to tell Americans about mom and her accident: “She would have had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for her accident and all her surgeries. She would most likely be dead, or at least incredibly impoverished.”