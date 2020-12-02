As I See It: Hyperbole, hypocrisy and lockdowns

COVID-19 is not going away, like magic. Neither is the social fissure that has made medical guidelines during a pandemic a political issue. Yet here we are.
Gov. Brown’s recent order mandating additional restrictions just prior to Thanksgiving elicited expected responses from those who virtue signal their belief in science to those clutching a copy of the Constitution close to their chest.
However, the vehemence directed at Gov. Brown still caught me off guard. There are some, it would seem, who think she is the devil incarnate.
Some of this expression can be attributed to the rural/urban divide. For example, I understand disagreeing with cap and trade and how rural communities might feel their concerns for how they would be impacted by such measures have been unheard. I can understand some resentments.
I also readily acknowledge the gap between conservative and progressive approaches to both life and policy. We will always have these arguments. The sparring and competition between ideas isn’t only necessary for democracy, it makes it stronger.
But likening Gov. Brown's order for a two-week freeze to jack-booted fascism or some form of communism is beyond hyperbole. Gov. Brown is an elected official using an executive order during a pandemic with one goal: to save lives.
Her critics say what they want about her and have attempted multiple recalls without fear of any repercussion from the state for doing so. That is the privilege of living in a free country.
This country of ours is made up of laws. I am told this by many who feel that the rule of law is necessary for maintaining order and, in turn, our freedoms. And yet many of this law-and-order persuasion fail to see the hypocrisy of the recent joint announcement made by the Linn County District Attorney's Office and Linn County Sheriff's Office saying they would not take enforcement action against people who violate the governor's latest executive order.
Rather than simply reassuring residents that widespread policing of holiday gatherings is hardly plausible or even the aim of the order, their announcement undermines the rule of law. While there is always discretion in policing, if you are grossly irresponsible, you should be held accountable.
I expect law enforcement agencies to comply not simply with the letter of the law, but with the intent.
Executive Order 20-65 is a proactive attempt to protect our health care workers as infections rise due to people spending more time indoors during the colder fall and winter months. This upswing was predictable, and yet the seriousness of this virus continues to be denied in some quarters.
And now the holiday season is upon us and the order has been extended in 21 counties. This year it’s simply not in our best interest to celebrate as we always have. Public officials, even some who have denied the seriousness of COVID-19, are grappling with what to do.
Pandemic restrictions, whether in this state or any other, are not designed to undermine individual responsibility or deny religious freedom. They are asking for people to be more socially responsible, compelling those that need it.
I was raised to believe that we have an ethic in this nation to look out for each other, that when a crisis arises, we come together. I don't understand where it went. Please be safe. Please look out of each other and our health care workers by limiting gatherings. And please be kind.
André Alyeska lives and writes in Corvallis. He strives to change the tenor of discussion in order to create a broad middle ground. Follow him on Twitter @Andre_Alyeska.
