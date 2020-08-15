As I See It: Imagine a bridge to the future

City Councilor Barbara Bull stated that we should consider saving the bridge in her June 21 “As I See It.” And our state representative, Dan Rayfield, said that if there was interest in the community and a willing owner for the bridge is identified, then he would work to help save the bridge.

Some say that the area across the river is in a floodplain and that nothing can be done with that land. Since that area does get flooded in the winter, no permanent structures can be built there. But we could put up a temporary stage in the summer. People could sit on blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the concert. The park is a natural amphitheater since the land slopes uphill away from the river. If the stage was placed by the river, everyone would have a view of the stage and behind the stage we would see the river, downtown Corvallis, and perhaps even Marys Peak.

One reason that Corvallis is such a nice place to live is that people before us imagined what could be done. They imagined creating a greenbelt around our city so that we could enjoy being in nature. They imagined improving downtown by creating the Riverfront Park, where the Saturday market is held. We can help make Corvallis an even nicer place to live by moving the Van Buren Bridge a half-block south and using the area across the river for community events.

All we need is a little imagination.

Roen Hogg is a former Corvallis city councilor for Ward 2.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0