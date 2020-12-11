As I See It: Insurers take advantage of Medicare funds

Have your mailbox and TV been inundated lately with Medicare Advantage offers? The healthy and happy-looking actors might make you think the “advantage” will be yours.

What is Medicare Advantage? Traditional Medicare as created in 1965 was a simple and effective system. Millions of seniors no longer had to use up their life's savings to pay for health care. Traditional Medicare helped them ascend out of poverty and avoid the “poor house” that my grandparents used to talk about.

Then, in 2003, insurance companies came up with a way to siphon money from the Medicare stream. Setting loose multiple lobbyists per member of Congress, they created Medicare Advantage, a privatized form of Medicare. You turn over your Medicare money and coverage to an insurance company and you get a few perks in return. What could possibly go wrong?