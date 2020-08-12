As I See It: Keep working to house homeless

This is all possible because of the persistence of dedicated volunteers and organizations in our community and because our local government has stepped up to fast-track and support housing options. The good news is our community, through groups like Unity Shelter, Corvallis Housing First, Street Outreach and Response Team, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, Community Outreach, Jackson Street Youth Shelter, the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and Stone Soup Corvallis, is making real progress. In just two months, six people have moved from microshelters to permanent housing.

Safety networks really work.

As we celebrate the hard work of our government and nonprofit partners, we also recognize that winter is coming. As we face the long-term impacts of COVID-19, the urgency for permanent supported housing is critical. Now is the time to firm up plans for expanded winter shelter options for men and women.

Where we stand now, at least 30 men are at risk of being without a place to be warm and safe this winter.