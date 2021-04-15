As I See It: Lawmakers need to do their jobs

When I practiced as a nurse, I held my oath and duties to my patients as my top priority. Our elected officials should take their oath of office, our constitution, and our well-being just as seriously. When they campaign for our votes, they are asking for our trust, and they should honor that trust by working across the aisle to find solutions to the major problems our community faces.

I stand with what recent polling shows is a bipartisan majority of Oregonians who believe that there must be consequences for elected officials who walk away from their responsibilities. We certainly agree that lawmakers should meet the same standard as other working Oregonians: If you don’t show up to work, you shouldn’t get paid. They should have to pay fines if they walk out, ones that can’t be paid using political donations. Just as importantly, Llgislators who ignore their jobs by missing 10 days of work unexcused must not be allowed to run for reelection.

I, and my friends, family and neighbors, have had enough. You can learn more about this movement at NoMoreCostlyWalkouts.com. These walkouts must end, and we won’t allow elected officials to shut down our government when our needs as a community are so urgent. Politicians like to say nice-sounding things about how much they support and admire our frontline workers. How about backing up those words with actions and doing the same thing nurses across Oregon did this past year when their jobs were hard: Show up and do your best to help Oregonians.

Linda Ramsey is a retired nurse living in Corvallis. She is an active member of the Oregon Nurses Association.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 20