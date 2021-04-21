As I See It: Let computers determine districts

The mandatory congressional redistricting following each census is being delayed by five months this year, due in part to the vagaries of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite this unprecedented delay, there’s no indication that the traditional haggle over demarcation of Oregon’s several districts of equal populations will be eliminated. This haggle persists, for the outcome can offer political advantage to one of the parties. This undemocratic practice, termed gerrymandering in recognition of its creator, Elbridge Gerry, has existed 300 years too long.
It is now time for the voters within each district to collectively decide for themselves the congressperson who will represent them. Therefore, redistricting must be free of partisan influence.
That is an unlikely outcome, if district demarcation remains a duty of the Legislature or becomes the responsibility of an independent commission, for all individuals are political to some extent. Nonpartisan redistricting will be forthcoming when the dispassionate computer is employed for that purpose and programmed free of nonessentials.
Essential computer inputs are a grid of the census-determined population distribution superimposed on a map of the state, the number of contiguous districts to be formed, and that they be equally populated. Computer iteration would be continued until the most credible configuration of districts, evidenced by their compactness, is determined.
The compactness criterion in this application would be the lowest attainable value for the sum of the individual district perimeters. Although I’m unable to attest to computer savvy, this should be a walk in the park for a computer programmer.
I ventured a manual redistricting for the anticipated six-district Oregon using the 2016 county populations from the Oregon Blue Book. It was a pleasant surprise to find that only Multnomah County, due to its above-average population, had to be shared by two districts. That result of the six-district exercise was, of course, fortuitous. There was no iteration to seek the aforementioned maximum compactness.
However, that retention of county integrity suggests that there might be room for nonpartisan trade-offs. Populations within each district of the six-district model differed by less than 1.8% from the intended equal-population goal.
Nonpartisan redistricting is another opportunity for Oregon to lead the nation, as in the past, on another important issue. It can be accomplished by computer iteration of a program that is devoid of partisan inputs. Gerrymandering then will be only a historical fact, and each person’s vote will have equal impact on government. Now is the time to contact Gov. Kate Brown, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, House Speaker Tina Kotek and Rep. Andrea Salina, chair of the House Redistricting Committee, to inform them of your thoughts on this critical issue.