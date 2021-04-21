As I See It: Let computers determine districts

The compactness criterion in this application would be the lowest attainable value for the sum of the individual district perimeters. Although I’m unable to attest to computer savvy, this should be a walk in the park for a computer programmer.

I ventured a manual redistricting for the anticipated six-district Oregon using the 2016 county populations from the Oregon Blue Book. It was a pleasant surprise to find that only Multnomah County, due to its above-average population, had to be shared by two districts. That result of the six-district exercise was, of course, fortuitous. There was no iteration to seek the aforementioned maximum compactness.

However, that retention of county integrity suggests that there might be room for nonpartisan trade-offs. Populations within each district of the six-district model differed by less than 1.8% from the intended equal-population goal.