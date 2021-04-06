As I See It: Let's get redistricting right

It goes without saying: This year has been anything but normal. As a community, we’ve had to figure things out as we go. As your state representative, it’s no different. We’ve been holding virtual committee hearings, no members of the public have been allowed into the Capitol, and just recently, floor sessions have been paused to provide time to quarantine due to someone showing up with COVID on the House floor.

I believe we should be responsible and keep each other safe, but I want you to know I am devastated at the lack of public involvement during this session. While I don’t make the rules, I am here to advocate for all in my district. I have consistently said your voices are not being heard and there is not enough transparency in this work.

One issue I have been spending time on is redistricting. While not exciting-sounding, redistricting is a critical foundation to our government. Every decade, after the census data is published, the legislators in Oregon redraw their districts. Yes, you read that right — politicians in Oregon get to choose their voters. There is no incentive for politicians to make their reelection races any harder, so naturally, and especially if legislatures are as lopsided as ours is, districts are going to become what we all call “gerrymandered.”