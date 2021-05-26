As I See It: Make higher ed costs sustainable

One issue on which retired academics like me agree is the unsustainability of the rising cost of higher education. The following suggestions may be remedies for containing costs that focus on reducing the time to graduate.
First, design class packages for the duration of the degree. Guarantee to the student, in writing and with promises to reimburse, that so long as passing grades are maintained the student will be admitted without delay to each class in the package. Packages should not be designed by individual departments acting independently, but in consultation with larger academic units. The complexity of designing and managing such packages cannot be overestimated. The demand for many programs of instruction is not predictable, and so rapid reallocation of academic and other resources would be essential.
The problem could be ameliorated for certain classes by the introduction of, for example, Keller Plans of self-instruction with progress controlled by the student and with face-to-face tutorial support. This would play to strength at Oregon State University, that is, to its nationally ranked eCampus.
Students who do not choose a four-year package would have to accept that they might be excluded from a class owing to overdemand, even if the class requirements have been met.
Equally, packages should be offered for any graduation requirement that takes the form of a certain number of courses chosen widely, such as the baccalaureate core requirement at Oregon State University. It would be preferable if the core package could be chosen independently of the package that contains the major.
Second, offer supplementary examination. Failing a class can ruin the prospect of graduation in the minimum time. This would especially apply to a packaged program.
Subject to agreement between the instructor and the student, the student should have the option of taking a supplementary examination for that class during the summer.
It seems that such consideration of the individual student's difficulties exists almost everywhere on an informal basis. However, institutional policies for supplementary examination seem increasingly like due-process rights, which do extend to the parties in expensive civil agreements.
Third, reduce the duration of higher education. Eliminate inessentials and compress four-year programs into three. Do not make the students overspend their as-yet-unearned money or overspend irreplaceable years of their young lives.
There can be no illusion that these suggestions are permanent remedies for the crippling costs of higher education. However, review and revision are the surest signs of academic vitality.
Andrew F. Bennett lives in Corvallis. He is a professor emeritus in the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University.