As I See It: Many things to be thankful for

I don’t give thanks enough. I often act like George Bailey in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and wonder why everyone else’s lives are so much better than mine. It’s easy to be grateful when everything’s going well. But even in a year like 2020, I can find much to be thankful for.
At the end of last year, I felt blessed that my husband, John, and I and our family were happy and healthy. I was one year cancer-free. Our daughter, Emma, worked as a teacher in Boston, and was engaged to be married the following fall. Our son, Charlie, had a steady job in Brooklyn and a new relationship. We finished a busy year filled with friends and family.
We celebrated the new year with close friends. Three days later, we grieved over the unexpected loss of our precious family dog, Riley. How could we know that this was just a rough beginning of a year filled with many rough patches ahead?
The pandemic hit full force in March, with Charlie living in New York — he began working from home. Emma began teaching remotely and postponed her wedding. I stopped going to the gym. A head-on collision on our tandem bike left John needing emergency surgery for a broken hip; I was not allowed to visit because of COVID. Last month my screening MRI found a new suspicious area that needed biopsy.
The Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in May set off protests all over the country, including our beloved Portland. Oregon wildfires destroyed over a million acres of forest, polluting the air for days. Many were left homeless. The 2020 election caused division everywhere, even in my own family. COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths rose everywhere, with hospitals and health care workers overwhelmed.
Despite the mayhem of 2020, little miracles occurred everywhere. My daughter and fiancé hatched a COVID-safe plan to get married in our back yard with my husband as officiant. My neighbor played music for the neighborhood every evening. I sewed masks for my neighbors and the community. Local businesses found new and creative ways to offer services to customers. Generous citizens collected items for the fire victims. My sisters and I began to meet on FaceTime every morning to walk together. John set up a home office, mentored students, and attended faculty meetings on Zoom. I helped him create YouTube videos in our garage to teach a wood science lab. YouTube also taught me how to cut his hair! We started doing jigsaw puzzles, our newest way to spend time together. John up-cycled an old walnut dresser into a modern chest of drawers. I joined the Biden campaign and made calls to battleground states from my den. Record numbers of people came out to vote in the most recent election, despite the pandemic. Oregon’s governor took appropriate steps to keep us safe, and by following the guidelines, our family has remained virus-free so far. I was relieved my biopsy was benign.
So, yes, even this year I have much to be thankful for, not the least of which is that experts from all over the globe worked together to find a vaccine, which will be ready soon.
George Bailey was lucky. His guardian angel, Clarence, showed him all the blessings in his life. I have to find those blessings myself by choosing to look. Giving thanks matters because it offers a chance to see that it really is “A Wonderful Life.”
Margie Nairn is a writer and retired RN living in Corvallis.
