As I See It: New Corvallis Museum is an architectural gem

Corvallis and the mid-valley can be proud of the new Corvallis Museum on Second Street, which is soon to finally have a limited opening if renewed COVID-19 restrictions are not imposed. As an architect who has spent a career looking at and thinking about our buildings and their surrounding environment, I think the museum is an outstanding work of architecture that will be a destination attraction to our downtown. I hope you will soon visit and see it for yourself.
The design of any building starts with the owner’s intentions and vision for how the building is to function, which is called the program in architectural jargon. Then the program is required to fit the limitations of the site, in this case a relatively small lot within an existing context of the surrounding buildings and other features. Codes and regulations as well as many functional requirements, such as how to supply utilities, will further define many of the required design features, all before ideas about the final appearance of the structure can begin to evolve. In my experience, just defining the “envelope” within which the architect can begin creative idea-making can be the most challenging part of the design process.
The Benton County Historical Society’s program included the aspirational requirement that the building be a noteworthy example of architecture, to enhance and draw attention to the museum’s collections and exhibits, as well as Corvallis’ historic downtown riverfront area. It has been a recent international trend for smaller or less prominent cities to select world-renowned architects to design visually striking and attention-grabbing museums and other cultural facilities as a means to draw visitors and raise visibility. When this idea became part of the initial planning for the Corvallis Museum in the late 2000s, I was not in favor of it. I limited myself to thinking that we’re just a small college town with a historical museum whose collections seemed too mundane for such aspirations. Even if a “famous” architect could be retained, I thought s/he would most likely turn the project over to less experienced staff, which would result in less than stellar architecture.
I was wrong. The Benton County Historical Society selected Allied Works, a truly world-renowned architecture firm founded and led by Oregon native Brad Cloepfil, with offices in Portland and New York City. Friends will attest that I can be quite snotty in my tastes and judgmental about building design. That said, I think we have a real gem now on Second Street. From the outside, please notice the massing of the museum that complements and respects the scale of the surrounding buildings. Look for the gentle rhythm of the angled walls and windows. Allow yourself awareness of the soft visual texture of the exterior ceramic tile finish, contrasted with the bronze-colored canopies and other exterior detail. Inside you will experience volumes, forms, angles and exquisite detailing that reflect the museum’s purpose. In my experience, good architecture starts early on with an aesthetic “idea” that is inspired by the client’s intentions and vision, all of the functional requirements, and the site. Then that “idea” is integrated and repeated, most often subtly, sometimes overtly, in many visible aspects of the design, not unlike a piece of music where a musical phrase is varied and repeated, building toward a whole concept. Please check out the new Corvallis Museum and see what you think.
Chick Gerke has been a practicing architect in Corvallis for nearly 30 years. He has recently become a member of the board of trustees of the Benton County Historical Society.
