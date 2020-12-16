As I See It: New Corvallis Museum is an architectural gem

I was wrong. The Benton County Historical Society selected Allied Works, a truly world-renowned architecture firm founded and led by Oregon native Brad Cloepfil, with offices in Portland and New York City. Friends will attest that I can be quite snotty in my tastes and judgmental about building design. That said, I think we have a real gem now on Second Street. From the outside, please notice the massing of the museum that complements and respects the scale of the surrounding buildings. Look for the gentle rhythm of the angled walls and windows. Allow yourself awareness of the soft visual texture of the exterior ceramic tile finish, contrasted with the bronze-colored canopies and other exterior detail. Inside you will experience volumes, forms, angles and exquisite detailing that reflect the museum’s purpose. In my experience, good architecture starts early on with an aesthetic “idea” that is inspired by the client’s intentions and vision, all of the functional requirements, and the site. Then that “idea” is integrated and repeated, most often subtly, sometimes overtly, in many visible aspects of the design, not unlike a piece of music where a musical phrase is varied and repeated, building toward a whole concept. Please check out the new Corvallis Museum and see what you think.