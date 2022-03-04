As I See It: On debating guns and the virus

There’s a great gun debate. Who kills? The gun or the shooter? Ask any triage doctor: It’s the bullet or projectile that indiscriminately rips tissue.

The Second Amendment grants the right to bear arms, but not to fire them! A Supreme Court ruling allows only legal usage within local statutes. We cannot indiscriminately disperse bullets. No amendment allows that. You are responsible for the motion of that projectile, from firing to rest. The vast majority of gun owners profess and teach this moral and legal obligation. You and the gun together are the dispersal mechanism.

As a U.S. citizen, you have the right to refuse any substance’s entering your body by any means without your consent. That includes bullets and vaccines. If a bullet enters your body, you cannot share the hazards of that projectile. You’re wounded, but not infected! You’re the victim, but cannot pass it or its progeny on to another being.

However, if you’re infected with a virus, you become the natural dispersal mechanism for that pathogen. It’s as though you’ve been bitten by a viral-vampire! You become both the wounded and unwitting recruit for dispersal. Call it nature’s morbid paradox or hideous game of tag. This nano-projectile depends solely upon the infected to disperse the intruded pathogen on to other beings.

If you breathe, you’ll disperse. You have no safety to press.

Some say we should just live with COVID-19, as with influenza. More than 934,146 tried living with it, but, before gaining immunity, lost their lives. During that same period, 10,404 succumbed to influenza. COVID-19 has proven over 90 times more deadly than the flu. We have all met COVID-19, we all know COVID-19, and flu is no COVID-19! (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Jan. 1, 2020, to Feb. 23, 2022)

Our COVID-19 death records show evidence of a geriatricide. Victims younger than 50: 67,567. Victims over 50: 834,456! It is as though COVID chose a larger-caliber pathogenic projectile for seniors, and a much smaller caliber for the whippersnappers! A fatality assessment shows COVID’S effect is not random; rather, the data clearly show Grandma and Grandpa disproportionately victimized. They do not have the mortality immunity protection provided by youth.

The moral imperative seems clear: We should not disperse bullets or COVID-19 without regard. We know where this nano-projectile is most effective. Governmental mandates are designed to protect the right to freely live longer at the nominal sacrifice of all citizens, whereas governmental anti-mandates are designed to protect the right to freely disperse longer at the ultimate sacrifice of effectively targeted seniors.

And here is the projectile that hurts the most. Regardless of your stance on this issue, you are still deeply loved by many, including family, friends and neighbors. Such love is not optional; it is nonpolitical, and if you are human, it is mandated.

It is the acrimony over mandates that becomes a metaphor for a pernicious projectile that now tears at the heart of America herself, ripping and tearing at family fiber. It is heartrending, and proving socially destructive.

For many, here is the greatest mandate of all: Yet Jesus also said, ‘I give you a new commandment: Love one another. Just as I have loved you, you must also love one another’ (John 13:34). The apostle Paul goes on to tell us, Love does no wrong to a neighbor. Love, therefore, is the fulfillment of the law (Romans 13:10).

I would like to think that this universal goodness speaks for all theologies and started with the Big Bang or the Big Blessing! Please disperse discriminately. It should be personally mandated … by love.

Wayne Spletstoser of Shedd is a retired teacher of chemistry and mathematics.

