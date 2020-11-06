As I See It: Open letter to a grumpy neighbor

You could have reached out to me.
After all, when you called 911 to lodge your complaint, you knew my address.
When I received a visit by Corvallis police (a stellar law enforcement professional) I was told that the caller was anonymous. I don’t know who you are.
Nonetheless, I do know that you’re a neighbor, someone within earshot of the music.
If you had initiated a connection, I would have invited you to share a socially distanced cup of coffee or the refreshment of your choice on my back patio.
It would have been an opportunity for me to understand your perspective and, conversely, for you to learn my story. We could have had a meaningful conversation.
You would have discovered that, like most small businesses, my mobile DJ service suffered from the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Weddings were canceled and events were scrapped as Oregon imposed limits on large gatherings.
It was in this climate of pandemic bleakness that I entertained our neighborhood for the first time on Sunday, March 29, with a 2-minute and 38-second song from my garage, “Manila Waltz” by cellist Gideon Freudmann.
After that, an established pattern was born, continuing daily for 217 days until you called the police. That's 217 different songs featuring, as you know, an eclectic genre mixture, from country to opera, vocals and instrumentals. Just one song for three minutes of your day.
I admit that I probably exceeded the decibel restrictions of amplified sound, but this was not an out-of-control house party with constantly blaring music. In fact, no one objected, not even you, until now. Others in the neighborhood approached me, but you never did.
I took requests and provided birthday street dance parties, providing one honoree with an emotional boost, allowing them, in their own words, to “see that there was a way to navigate all the restrictions and still find something to be happy about.”
On another special occasion, a gracious couple with talented feet taught us to foxtrot in the street.
I honored the lives of 12 musicians who died during this period — some due to COVID-9, like Nick Cordero — by featuring their signature song.
I played Aretha Franklin’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith” to celebrate Juneteenth; the “Star-Spangled Banner” on July Fourth; and, among others, “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” by the Platters when our air quality suffered from the devastating fires in September.
Some told me that 5 o’clock was their favorite time of day. Others indicated that they enjoyed the opportunity to come out of their house to chat with neighbors.
I received a hand-delivered “You’re the Best” card with 16 signatures, containing the message, “Thank you for the 5 PM music.” A 3-year-old told me that she looked forward to hearing the songs because the music “brought joy” to people.
One of the more meaningful requests came from Jenny, who asked that I play “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli for her departed pet who had “crossed the Rainbow Bridge.” It brought a tear to my eye.
When your call effected the end to the 5 o’clock routine, one person sarcastically recommended that I play a final tune: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” by Mister Rogers or “This Is the End” by the Doors.
However, that honor belonged to the neighborhood 3-year-old who finds joy in music. I guaranteed that I would play her favorite song on Halloween. And so it was that she danced in costume to “The Monster Mash” on the shoulders of her father.
A promise is a promise.
And then you called the police to complain for the second time.
Neighbor, the daily song was but a brief distraction from the weight of the pandemic, a delightful moment of respite for many.
It’s a shame it ended because you didn’t reach out to meet, to hear the many stories which, in the end, are more compelling than the music itself.
Gerry Kosanovic is a retired educator and DJ who lives in Corvallis.
