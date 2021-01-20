As I See It: Oregon needs to fully fund public health

During the COVID-19 vaccination forum conducted by the Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences on Jan. 12, my friends at OSU made excellent observations about the conduct of Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. However, there is a critical factor that my academic colleagues failed to highlight, but which is crippling every local health department: Oregon’s public health system couldn’t be well prepared for this widely predicted pandemic because it’s been woefully underfunded for decades.
Oregon has treated public health like an old used car, neglecting routine tune-ups, allowing the tires to go bald and the filters to get clogged — but is now expecting it to win the Daytona 500.
In 2013 I was appointed to the Task Force on the Future of Oregon’s Public Health System by the governor. Acting on the task force report, the 2014 Legislature funded an assessment of every county’s health department as well as the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division. The resulting county-by-county assessment published in 2016 was the most comprehensive conducted in the US to that point and is used as a model by other states.
Among the main findings of that department-by-department assessment was that Oregon’s public health system required an additional $105 million per year in state funding just to meet minimum national performance standards. A separate, independent study by the nonprofit Trust for America’s Health found that Oregon was near the bottom of the nation for per capita public health funding.
Since then the Oregon Legislature has filled less than 20% of that shortfall, while at the same time inflation and increasing costs have continued to erode even those modest gains.
If we funded fire departments the way we fund public health departments, the fuel tanks of fire trucks would be near empty all the time, there would only be a couple of firefighters in each station, and chiefs would have to wait until a conflagration was already burning to receive money to purchase pumps, hoses and ladders.
For the past year, health departments have had to divert staff from almost every other program in order to do COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Critical programs such as child immunization, nurse home visiting, cancer prevention, and investigations of hundreds of other infectious disease outbreaks have nearly stopped as limited staff were reassigned to COVID-19 work. During last summer’s wildfires even staff doing COVID-19 work had to be pulled away to staff shelters and distribution centers in badly overstretched health departments statewide.
Researchers and pharmaceutical companies funded by Operation Warp Speed have done truly miraculous work creating safe and effective vaccines with historic rapidity. But those incredible new vaccines are just chemicals in a bottle until they get injected it into an arm and a person gets vaccinated. Neither Operation Warp Speed nor our state have provided funding for the critical “last inch” functions that health departments must perform to receive, store, protect, administer and document those vaccinations.
If the Oregon Legislature had responded to the 2016 assessment and fully funded public health modernization for the past five years, our public health system would have been far, far better positioned to respond to this inevitable emergency, saving many lives and untold millions (billions?) of dollars in preventable medical costs.
Public health modernization funding will again be in front of the Oregon Legislature in 2021. Health departments can only be able to address the ongoing COVID-19 emergency — and be ready for future threats such as earthquakes, wildfires, disease epidemics and climate change — if they have staff and resources in place and ready before the next inevitable disaster strikes.
Charlie Fautin lives in Corvallis. He recently retired from the position of deputy director of public health with the Benton County Health Department.