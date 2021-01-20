As I See It: Oregon needs to fully fund public health

Since then the Oregon Legislature has filled less than 20% of that shortfall, while at the same time inflation and increasing costs have continued to erode even those modest gains.

If we funded fire departments the way we fund public health departments, the fuel tanks of fire trucks would be near empty all the time, there would only be a couple of firefighters in each station, and chiefs would have to wait until a conflagration was already burning to receive money to purchase pumps, hoses and ladders.

For the past year, health departments have had to divert staff from almost every other program in order to do COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Critical programs such as child immunization, nurse home visiting, cancer prevention, and investigations of hundreds of other infectious disease outbreaks have nearly stopped as limited staff were reassigned to COVID-19 work. During last summer’s wildfires even staff doing COVID-19 work had to be pulled away to staff shelters and distribution centers in badly overstretched health departments statewide.