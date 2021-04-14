As I See It: OSU needs open, inclusive search process

Selecting and hiring a president is the most important responsibility of the Oregon State University Board of Trustees. But almost equally important is how they do so, i.e., the process they use to select a president, because that process will have a huge influence on the reception the new president receives from the faculty, staff, students, local community, and state. Obviously, the reception the new president receives will affect how well she/he and the university do for years. The new president and the university will benefit if the process of selecting the president is open, transparent, and inclusive of all constituencies, since that will make for a welcoming climate on campus and in the community.
Boards of trustees are relatively new to Oregon’s public universities. However, Oregon’s community colleges have had boards since they were founded generations ago, and those boards have developed some practices and processes that the OSU board would do well to consider. An open, transparent, and inclusive hiring process is not complicated and will not reduce the responsibility or authority of the board, but it will allow the board to receive and consider input from many sources. Most steps in the process are standard, but with some major adaptations to make it inclusive.
The first major adaptation is for the board to form a selection/review/hiring committee that will be involved in the process from the start until the board decides which candidate to hire. The committee should represent all constituencies: faculty (chosen by the Faculty Senate), classified staff (chosen by their union), students (chosen by the student association), community members, member(s) of the board. Having members chosen by the groups they represent will ensure that the groups feel they are represented because they, not the board, will have chosen their representatives.
One last, but very important, adaptation: Three or four teams, each team consisting of a member of the board and a member of the committee, should make a visit to the finalist’s campus and talk confidentially with people on that campus regarding the finalist and her/his performance. The teams will interview people in a variety of positions on that campus so that later, when they meet with the entire board and share what they learned during the visit, the board will have the information they need to make a well-informed decision. The information from the visits will either verify that the board should offer the top finalist the job or keep the board from making a serious mistake.
The OSU Board of Trustees may choose a different process. The trustees likely will hire a consultant or a search firm. But if they do, they can and should specify requirements for the process: that it will involve the committee and open the development of the application and procedures by soliciting input from any interested person; that there be more than one finalist; that panels and forums will be held for each finalist; that the board will consider the written comments submitted by interested people after the panels and forums. It is of utmost importance that the board solicit input from the faculty, staff, students, and community to hire a president. Doing so will set a climate in which the president will be welcomed and people will be accepting of her/his leadership.
The OSU Board of Trustees has an opportunity to provide true leadership for the university by using an inclusive and collaborative process to hire a president. May they rise to the occasion.
Ron Mason retired after 25 years on the faculty at Linn-Benton Community College and went on to serve for 12 years on the LBCC Board of Education, serving as chair during the search for a new college president.