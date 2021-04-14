As I See It: OSU needs open, inclusive search process

Selecting and hiring a president is the most important responsibility of the Oregon State University Board of Trustees. But almost equally important is how they do so, i.e., the process they use to select a president, because that process will have a huge influence on the reception the new president receives from the faculty, staff, students, local community, and state. Obviously, the reception the new president receives will affect how well she/he and the university do for years. The new president and the university will benefit if the process of selecting the president is open, transparent, and inclusive of all constituencies, since that will make for a welcoming climate on campus and in the community.

Boards of trustees are relatively new to Oregon’s public universities. However, Oregon’s community colleges have had boards since they were founded generations ago, and those boards have developed some practices and processes that the OSU board would do well to consider. An open, transparent, and inclusive hiring process is not complicated and will not reduce the responsibility or authority of the board, but it will allow the board to receive and consider input from many sources. Most steps in the process are standard, but with some major adaptations to make it inclusive.