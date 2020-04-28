As I See It: Pandemics in perspective

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Deaths Reach New High in State,” reported the May 6, 1959, Gazette-Times. There were 67 deaths due to respiratory illness, and another 82 deaths with the illness a complicating factor. That's 149 deaths due wholly or in part to flu in a single month, and the story rated only a short column at the bottom of the front page. The big headline news was “Committee Eyes $10,000 for County Fair Program.”

I came across this story by accident while I was researching something else, and I couldn’t help wondering why the influenza pandemic going on in 1959 was just another “ho-hum” story. Today, coronavirus stories are headline news. As of today (April 17) Oregon has had 1,736 cases of COVID-19 and 64 direct and indirect deaths due to COVID-19 in two months. Considering that today’s Oregon population is double what it was in 1959, if the coronavirus effects were as bad as the 1959 flu we would have four times as many deaths in the two-month period.

Don’t misunderstand me — the coronavirus pandemic is serious. I suspect the reason why we haven’t had 250 deaths in Oregon in the last month is because we are taking strict measures to prevent its spread — something that was not done in 1959. The virus apparently is far more virulent and pathogenic than the 1959 influenza, and without our precautions many more would die.