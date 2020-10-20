As I See It: Psychologist endorses psilocybin measure

I have been a practicing psychologist in Corvallis serving the people of the mid-valley for over 20 years, and during that time I believe I have helped many people deal with mental health struggles and live more meaningful and productive lives. Unfortunately, I also know that the tools available to address mental health problems are not always enough to stem people’s suffering. About two-thirds of people receiving psychotherapy or daily medications see improvement, while one-third fail to benefit. Further, the system that provides for mental health care is very flawed and leaves many people lacking access to vital services. Recent studies show that Oregon ranks below half of all states in access to mental health care, while at the same time the rates of depression are second-highest in the nation.

In this time of enormous upheaval, our health challenges are even more acute. The pandemic alone is reported to have significantly increased the prevalence of mental health conditions, particularly among people with limited access to mental health care. These are also the people most susceptible to coronavirus and the least likely to have a safety net for an economic or housing emergency such as dislocation from the fires.