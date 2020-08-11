As I See It: Racism impacts health of our community

In recognition of the connection between racism and health, Samaritan Health Services and IHN-CCO are expanding their investment in equity and inclusion as part of a four-year plan that was launched last January. (You can find the plan at samhealth.org/equity.) The plan was developed in 2019 by Samaritan’s Equity and Inclusion Council, of which I am a member. It outlines dozens of activities designed to enhance health equity within Samaritan facilities and among Samaritan employees. The initial focus of our work is to expand our employee training around equity and inclusion and to strengthen our language access services for patients and members who do not speak English as their primary language.

The acts of violent racism that have played out so publicly in recent weeks have only affirmed the urgent need for all of us to listen, learn and seek to understand. Additionally, we are committed to fostering an environment of equity and inclusion throughout our organization that respects, affirms and values the rich backgrounds and life experiences of our work force and the communities we serve.

Recognizing that diversity, equity and inclusion is a process that requires us to consistently reflect on our actions and measure our progress, we will continue to seek your feedback on how we’re doing and will be transparent in sharing what we learn.

Our collective health — as individuals and as a caring community — depends on it.

Kevin Ewanchyna, MD, a Corvallis family physician, is vice president/chief medical officer for Samaritan Health Plans and IHN-CCO. He also serves as the current president of the Oregon Medical Association.

