As I See It: Riots no way to instigate social change

Then, we have the Gazette-Times editorial ("Agents Are to Blame in Portland," July 31) calling federal agents stationed in Portland “thugs.” These are agents following orders, orders which come out of laws set forth by Congress, in particular, 40 U.S. Code §1315, stating the secretary of homeland security “shall protect the buildings, grounds, and property that are owned, occupied, or secured by the Federal Government,” and agents may “make arrests without a warrant for any offense against the United States committed in the presence of the officer or agent or for any felony.” Vandalism of federal property causing damage in excess of $100 is a felony.

The actual thugs are those hiding behind the protesters, with high-power lasers, illegal fireworks, and bricks to hurl at law enforcement. These weapons have caused them permanent eye damage, burns, and concussions. It’s time to actively find and actively prosecute these thugs, not castigate trained law enforcement agents who take an oath to defend the Constitution.

Finally, the “As I See It” (July 29) approach to law enforcement, or lack of it, asks why police should have the authority to arrest people for minor crimes. That’s another slippery slope. Lax enforcement gave Portland more homicides in the last month than in any single month in the past 30 years.