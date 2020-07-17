As I See It: Safe Camp needs community advisory committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, after months of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Benton County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the conditional use permit allowing the First Congregational United Church of Christ to continue operating Safe Camp, a transitional tent and microshelter community for the unhoused, on their property on West Hills Road in Corvallis. The church is in a residential neighborhood which is served by the West Hills Neighborhood Association.

Safe Camp began in July of 2019 when 21 houseless individuals camped on the small western portion of the church’s property, which is actually on county property, just outside city limits. The church decided to host these individuals and was granted temporary permits by the county to do so. As part of their hosting responsibilities, the church developed a code of conduct for the individuals residing in Safe Camp and required each resident to agree to comply with the code or risk eviction. However, there has been no oversight, standards for health and safety, or enforcement provided by the county or the city.