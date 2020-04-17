As I See It: Seeing beyond the now

In his As I See It column from April 3, John Frohnmayer asks us to consider what we should be learning from these unusual days. So, what would I personally do differently "next time”? Well, maybe own less corporate stock and more mushrooms before it started. Consumer behaviors in the stock market, and at the corner market, tend to rely heavily on a continuation of the usual. We are not good at evaluating or planning for uncommon realities. We fear the uncommon and react by ignoring it.
Would we pay so much for corporate stocks if we took into account the remote possibility that they might suddenly be of little value? Would we be so quick to select less expensive supplies made far off if we understood that we were giving up the ability to get emergency supplies locally, later on? The personal self-interest upon which the free market works its magic depends on a time horizon, and humans are notoriously nearsighted.
We had plenty of warning. Even before it came to our shores, anyone with a calculator and a basic understanding of epidemiology could see that what was headed our way was not comparable to the seasonal flu. With a reported mortality rate of 2 to 3%, (20 to 30 times the mortality of seasonal flu) plus a lower age mortality curve and an uncorralled potential for mass communicability, this virus was poised to infect over 120 million Americans and kill over 2.5 million if we did nothing. Although American epidemiologists were slow to put out such numbers for fear of frightening the public, the sobering reality was clearly there. We may still reach those mortality numbers over the next year or two because, by flattening the curve, we run the risk of significantly extending it. Our fears have not been without reason.
But our immediate fears of death are not different than our shortsighted view of markets.
There are about 327.5 million people in America. There will be about 325 million people left after COVID-19 is gone. We can hope that those 325 million people will plan more wisely, and with a longer-term perspective that rises above day-to-day political pandemonium and financial fuss.
At least one aging writer has already questioned whether our long-term priorities are sensible if we lose doctors and nurses in the prime of life, fighting to give 88-year-olds another six months. Is it love or ego that sends us on such a mission? These are the moral questions we should be asking.
In setting our time frame of intelligent, moral self-interest, we must look farther out, including by seeing past the horizon of death.
Hopefully a tragedy like this can shake us loose to see what we have been missing. To restore in us the farsighted traits of honesty and honor that we have lost by clinging too desperately to fleeting short-term beliefs in frail normalcies.
By recognizing our lives as part of a longer and larger continuum, we can see a difference between extending breath and extending life. Life already extends, much farther than the human eye can see.
Warren George resides in Corvallis.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.