As I See It: The unhoused are just like us

Recent letters to the editor have contained repeated myths about people experiencing homelessness. Sweeping generalizations and false assertions not only harm our neighbors who are unhoused, they damage our efforts as a community to resolve issues that have more to do with economics than character.
As a case manager, I interact with our homeless population every day. In my experience, there is little difference between the unhoused and housed. It’s true, mental health is an issue among the homeless, but that is also true for some in my family and in the housed population. In fact, most people seeking and receiving mental health services are housed.
The same can be said for addictions which afflict both the housed and unhoused. The major difference is access to these services. Being unhoused and having limited economic resources make taking advantage of services far more challenging.
It is easy to yield to the temptation to blame people living their lives on the sidewalk instead of behind closed doors, but it really speaks to our discomfort with observing lives just like our own played out in public. Witnessing this trauma occurring in real time manifested by mental illness or addiction, or both, should urge us to assist not judge; this person could very well be one of us. If there is a common trait most associated with homeless individuals it is trauma, early and significant trauma. The individual we see struggling in public with mental illness is not representative of the homeless population in Corvallis. The majority are people so much like us we don’t recognize them as homeless. Homelessness is not just an issue of personal responsibility because many housed people are a paycheck or two from joining them on the sidewalk.
Common stereotypes result in the homeless being held to a different standard than the housed. For example, if a housed person loses their job, is the victim of abuse, loses their home in a fire, requires medical care, or simply seeks opportunities elsewhere, we expect and applaud them for moving to greener pastures. Of the ten employees in our organization, only two were born in Oregon and neither of those two in Corvallis. That is typical and we don’t consider it wrong. Yet when a person or family loses their home, or experiences personal trauma and ends up homeless, we expect them to stay put and attempt to put their lives back together in that same locality, a place that may provide no services and offers a daily reminder of trauma. The truth is, most will stay put. This is what we see in Corvallis; most homeless individuals are from this area, grew up here and/or have family here. A few may come here for a job opportunity, etc. and yet we criticize and demand they return to where they came because they didn’t bring with them the financial resources to be housed. This criticism is about economics and not behaviors.
Behaviors at tent encampments are very visible and public reminders of what happens in each of our neighborhoods, but because those acts happen indoors no one pays attention. Think of all the activities you do indoors that are perfectly legal but when you do them outdoors are now illegal: going to the bathroom, showering, sleeping, drinking, cooking, sex. If we all lived in glass houses, we would realize housed and unhoused behave in very similar ways.