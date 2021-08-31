As I See It: The unhoused are just like us

Common stereotypes result in the homeless being held to a different standard than the housed. For example, if a housed person loses their job, is the victim of abuse, loses their home in a fire, requires medical care, or simply seeks opportunities elsewhere, we expect and applaud them for moving to greener pastures. Of the ten employees in our organization, only two were born in Oregon and neither of those two in Corvallis. That is typical and we don’t consider it wrong. Yet when a person or family loses their home, or experiences personal trauma and ends up homeless, we expect them to stay put and attempt to put their lives back together in that same locality, a place that may provide no services and offers a daily reminder of trauma. The truth is, most will stay put. This is what we see in Corvallis; most homeless individuals are from this area, grew up here and/or have family here. A few may come here for a job opportunity, etc. and yet we criticize and demand they return to where they came because they didn’t bring with them the financial resources to be housed. This criticism is about economics and not behaviors.