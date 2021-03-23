As I See It: Thoughts on farming in Oregon

Nearly 97% of Oregon’s farms and ranches — including commercial-scale farms — are family-owned and operated. Some are “corporate farms” that incorporated for tax purposes or succession-plan reasons. These are run by families, people raising kids, often living on the farm, who are involved in their communities and are proud of what they do. They’re not in the business of harming their customers, their neighbors, or themselves.

3. Part of sustainability is profitability.

Because eating food is such a personal act, there’s a tendency for consumers to forget that the people growing their food are also running a business. Even the smallest farms must ultimately make a profit to survive.

Few people get into agriculture to get rich quick. It often involves slim profit margins at the mercy of many uncontrollable factors like weather, pests, fluctuating commodity prices, and rising supply costs.

This is compounded by the fact that almost every realm of public policy, from transportation to taxes, directly impacts agriculture. When regulations bring new fees or compliance costs, it’s very difficult for most farmers to pass along those expenditures to their customers.

4. There’s no such thing as a “simple farmer.”