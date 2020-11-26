As I See It: 'Tis the season to celebrate ag

Thanksgiving is all about making time to reflect on the many things in life for which we are grateful. In conversations around the dinner table, Oregon Farm Bureau urges readers to remember the farm and ranch families who grew the food you’ll be enjoying not only on Thanksgiving day, but all year long.

While Oregon isn’t a major producer of turkeys, we do specialize in beef cattle; cattle and calves rank as Oregon’s No. 3 agricultural commodity by production value, drawing in over $625 million a year.

Your holiday dining will almost certainly feature other prominent Oregon ag products. Oregon is No. 1 in the nation for producing hazelnuts and Dungeness crab; No. 2 for pears and onions; No. 3 for cranberries; and No. 4 for green peas and potatoes. Milk is Oregon’s No. 4 top ag commodity, valuing at $552 million, and is used to create a host of delicious dairy products.

You’ll celebrate ag when you raise a toast during the holidays. Oregon-grown hops are to thank for many of the region’s craft beers, and our state ranks No. 3 in the United States for growing hops. The Oregon wine industry has surged over the past decade, now to 1,297 vineyards with 908 wineries. Wine grapes are the state’s No. 7 top ag commodity, valuing at $238 million.