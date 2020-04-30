As I See It: We're all in this together

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the new realities of life with coronavirus continue to unfold, there seems to be no shortage of things to fear. Beyond the sickness itself and economic recession, there is the social isolation, the shortage of basic goods and services, and the scapegoating that comes when people are afraid and seek someone to blame. But we can do better. If we acknowledge our fear, then the things that we’re most afraid of can serve to transform us.

The virus is a reminder of our interconnectedness, and for communities of faith from many different traditions, this reality mirrors some of our most sacred teachings. We are reminded that whatever happens to one of us impacts all of us, and thus how we treat others is how we ourselves will be treated. I write these words on behalf of the Common Table of Oregon, a diverse gathering of faith leaders from many different religious, racial and political backgrounds who regularly gather together to build bridges across the barriers that so often divide us. We do not always agree, but today we stand side by side, realizing and affirming that our health is inextricably linked to the understanding that we are all parts of a larger body.