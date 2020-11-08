As I See It: West Point is best site for BPA towers

The Bonneville Power Administration communications facility on Marys Peak needs to be replaced. The BPA’s highest priorities for a new facility are employee safety and continuity of service. The BPA assessment indicates that, of the various alternatives, three are viable and fulfill both requirements — Alternatives 2a, 3c and 4. The Marys Peak Alliance recommends Alternative 4: moving BPA equipment into the Consumers Power facility on Marys Peak West Point. We do not recommend Alternatives 2a or 3c, which involve construction of new facilities on the Marys Peak summit. Following are our reasons for this recommendation.

Improved BPA employee safety: The Marys Peak summit has extreme, dangerous and unpredictable weather, with up to 100 mph winds and sub-freezing temperatures. Employees must risk their lives to access damaged equipment during these regular extreme weather events when there is no available road clearing equipment. The most dangerous, icy stretch of Marys Peak Road is beyond the West Point Spur Road turnoff. Without communication services available during icy conditions, the lives of BPA field employees throughout the Oregon Coast Range are at risk. At West Point, the weather is less extreme.