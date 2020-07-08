As I See It: What being white means today

In my many years, I have often recounted a story of my encounter with a cop named Jim when I was an unsettled youth. With humble gratitude, I remember being picked up by Jim after the disruption of an underaged drinking party and, instead of being brought into the police station, being driven around and talked with (lectured) until I was fit enough to be dropped off at home. Jim knew me because he was the off-duty cop who often served as night security at the McDonald’s where I worked, and he told me that he saw something special in me, some kind of potential that he didn’t want a documented run-in with the law to thwart. I was thrilled, and maybe even a bit motivated to achieve that “potential” by his act of preferential treatment.

The recent deadly encounters of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor with law enforcement, the deadly experience of Ahmaud Arbery with self-appointed law enforcers, and the many experiences of my own adopted African-American son with the law all force me to acknowledge that part of the “potential” that my cop friend Jim perceived in me is very likely to have been based on the fact that I was a “white kid from a good home.” George, Breonna, Ahmaud and my son Mike did not benefit from this same perception. In fact, as a parent I watched without any power to do anything about it the way the police profiled and targeted our son, sometimes finding him up to no good ... the same “no good” that his white buddies were up to but for which they were never caught, the same “no good” that I was up to as a youth but that earned me some unmerited kindness instead. I cannot blame my son — or any other Black person — for not trusting law enforcement, for reacting in fear when confronted by police, and for feeling very angry about it today.