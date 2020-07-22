As I See It: Will we learn our lesson in time?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1972, as a third-year medical student, I was awarded an American Association of Medical Colleges Fellowship to study public health in what was then Jugoslavia. Shortly after my arrival, a variola (smallpox) outbreak occurred in Belgrade, where I was studying. Fortunately, I had just had a vaccination a few weeks before and so I was protected against contracting the disease. This was the first outbreak of smallpox in Europe since just after World War II.

At that time, this small and very poor Balkan nation was under the thumb of the dictator Josep Tito. Early on in the epidemic that ensued, errors were made by physicians and public health officials, but quite soon a public health disaster was averted because Tito used draconian measures (including surrounding the major variola hospital with army tanks, etc.) to prevent a pandemic such as we are now experiencing in the U.S. Ultimately only 175 individuals contracted smallpox, and 34 died (19%). Variola is just as contagious, and much more fatal, than COVID-19.

I experienced and witnessed the chaos, fear, sickness, and death that an invisible virus can inflict upon unsuspecting humans, and the speed and viciousness of the spread of disease in a large population. I had no idea that that epidemic experience would not be my last.