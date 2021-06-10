As mass clinics end, mid-valley thanks vaccine volunteers

For medical professionals, specifically, the vaccination efforts were personal. They saw the lethality of this pandemic first-hand. Every week, and sometimes every day, they saw COVID patients in intensive care, struggling to breathe and in desperate need of limited supplies of oxygen.

“Everyone was doing everything they could to try and mitigate the disease but none of us had any way of getting control over it,” said retired nurse Bill Howden. “But when the vaccine came out, we saw it as a way of … doing something definitive and constructive to manage the disease.”

Being part of the effort to combat this disease has turned into a rewarding experience for many of them. Some even called it the highlight of their career.

“I just wanted to be a part of solving the COVID crisis,” said registered nurse Sandy Saltzer, who’s volunteered with the Linn County Medical Reserve Corps since January. “It has turned out to be the best part of my career I think. I’ve met some of the most interesting people here as patients.”

Some have been working on the vaccine front for years, long before COVID-19 was transmitting around the globe. Joining this urgent and local vaccination effort seemed only natural.