As We See It: Bike-ped safety a community effort

Spanning 14 square miles, Corvallis provides a cohesive network of bike lanes, multiuse paths and sidewalks. Our bike infrastructure has achieved national recognition from organizations like PlacesForBikes and the League of American Bicyclists, the latter of which designated Corvallis as a Gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Our community embraces active transportation, and this is great because choosing active transportation modes is beneficial to the community: it leads to a healthier population, less pollution, less space required for parking, less congestion and perhaps less stress associated with the risk and responsibility all of us accept by getting behind the wheel of a car. This latter point is also where a key challenge to active transportation lies: ensuring that walkers and bicyclists can get where they need to go safely.

So how can we improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists? Many cities around the world, including both Corvallis and Portland, have adopted the Vision Zero initiative, which encourages greater investment in pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure that target a safer transportation system. Perhaps because of this, interest in pedestrian and bicyclist safety within the transportation industry has soared.