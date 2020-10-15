As We See It: Corvallis is failing the unhoused

We believe the city's plan is unconscionable, moving a medically vulnerable population in the midst of a pandemic with no sanctioned shelter space to offer them. This action will have devastating effects on folks living outdoors. This action is not human-centered and has not been developed in a coordinated way with those who serve the public health. We are aware that the city is paying to build 15 microshelters, but this alone is not a sufficient response to the need for shelter.

This problematic plan and its representation of its work with “partners” speaks to the city’s systemic failures to respond to our unhoused neighbors. We frequently hear elected officials and city staff discuss this issue using language that suggests bias and discrimination. Furthermore, while acknowledging that posting of the campsites is not ideal, officials seem willing to return to it during a moment of increasing crisis because there is not enough political leadership or moral imagination to do otherwise.

Our community can do better; we must do better! As agencies who care for and strive to serve our houseless neighbors, we cannot participate in efforts to move forward in the manner the city’s plan outlines.