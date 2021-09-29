As We See It: Cutting cottonwood trees at golf course is catastrophe

Golf is so much more that hitting a small ball over a patch of grass. Part of the joy of playing golf at Oregon State University’s Trysting Tree Golf Club is observing bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, ospreys, herons, and other bird species in canopies of the majestic cottonwood trees bordering the Willamette River.
While playing golf, one might also be lucky enough to see a beaver, coyote, fox, or raccoon hiding at the base of these gallery forests. Sadly, soon all of this will be gone. Old-growth cottonwoods, some over five feet in diameter, are being cut down along the Willamette River at the golf course. Liquidation of these huge trees is of great alarm as cottonwoods are recognized as “keystone species” and provide habitat for more species of wildlife than any other forest type in the western United States.
It is arguable that these cottonwoods are even more ecologically valuable than the old-growth conifers that were recently cut down on OSU’s McDonald Forest. Removing the oldest and largest trees along the Willamette River is clearly an embarrassment for OSU and contrary to its sustainable natural resource management goals.
Cottonwoods ostensibly are being removed because golf course managers perceive them as a hazard to golfers. By this logic every cottonwood in Willamette Park or Corvallis Riverfront Park should be cut down to protect the thousands of users that enjoy these parks. We thus question why are so many being removed at Trysting Tree when clearly the vast majority of cottonwoods are not a safety concern? Furthermore, why have dozens of Oregon ash trees been cut down along the riverbank? These trees have no influence on golfer safety but help protect the riverbank during high flows.
Because of the important ecological values associated with plant communities along the Willamette River greenway, the golf course should move tee boxes and fairways farther from the river’s edge if there is a significant safety concern. There is plenty of room for both golfers and the natural diversity of riparian vegetation that enhances the golf course. If safety is really an issue with regard to these riparian forests, then why weren’t these concerns addressed when the course underwent a redesign only a few years ago?
When Trysting Tree applied for a Greenway Development Permit in the 1980s, the permit was provided under the stipulations that “the natural vegetative fringe along the river shall be maintained to the maximum extent practicable” and golf course developments “shall be directed away from the river to the greatest possible extent”. Managers of the course are failing to meet these requirements.
Given the current situation, we recommend that all tree felling operations along the Willamette cease immediately. Furthermore, OSU’s board of directors for the golf course should require that the golf course identify and monument a forest protection zone within 100 feet of the Willamette River. Current management represents an abandonment of OSU’s responsibility to protect and manage our important public resources and this is in need of remedy.
Boone Kauffman and Robert Beschta, both of Corvallis, have over 90 years of combined research experience studying riparian ecosystems, their values, and restoration in Oregon, the western United States and several tropical countries.