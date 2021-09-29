As We See It: Cutting cottonwood trees at golf course is catastrophe

Golf is so much more that hitting a small ball over a patch of grass. Part of the joy of playing golf at Oregon State University’s Trysting Tree Golf Club is observing bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, ospreys, herons, and other bird species in canopies of the majestic cottonwood trees bordering the Willamette River.

While playing golf, one might also be lucky enough to see a beaver, coyote, fox, or raccoon hiding at the base of these gallery forests. Sadly, soon all of this will be gone. Old-growth cottonwoods, some over five feet in diameter, are being cut down along the Willamette River at the golf course. Liquidation of these huge trees is of great alarm as cottonwoods are recognized as “keystone species” and provide habitat for more species of wildlife than any other forest type in the western United States.

It is arguable that these cottonwoods are even more ecologically valuable than the old-growth conifers that were recently cut down on OSU’s McDonald Forest. Removing the oldest and largest trees along the Willamette River is clearly an embarrassment for OSU and contrary to its sustainable natural resource management goals.