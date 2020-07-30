As We See It: Home rule is no more in Oregon

The League of Oregon Cities' website states that they “speak with one voice for all cities in Oregon to preserve home rule.” Their prime directive is to defend member cities' home rule charters, and they were AWOL in the critical stage of the SB 1573 lawsuit. But SB 1573 also opened the floodgates for additional legislative interference such as House Bill 2001, also by “declaration of emergency.” The bill overrides local planning codes. It requires cities to build more multi-family housing, under the mantra of “affordable housing” among other things, but is nothing more than another unfunded growth mandate from your political leaders in Salem.