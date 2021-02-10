As We See It: OSU sets wrong priorities

It is remarkably bad planning, bad press, and bad ethical judgment to accept a gift in support of new athletic facilities during a time when students, faculty, staff, and everyone in our Corvallis community are struggling with the economic and social realities of a pandemic. This is a pandemic that has caused many students to take on extreme financial risk to continue their education at OSU. This is a pandemic that has reduced faculty and staff pay, and the roadmap forward to ensuring cost-of-living increases in salary once the pandemic is over is unclear. This is a pandemic that has put an extraordinary burden on faculty with families — in particular female faculty — due to the scarcity and cost of child care concomitant with a cut to our own salaries. It is a pandemic that has seen many of our support and facilities staff at OSU laid off or temporarily furloughed. To announce a $50 million gift to rebuild a portion of a football stadium with the vague promise that it will, in so many words, have trickle-down effects for students and faculty is not only insulting, but is also, simply put, a poor choice for a university during a time with such unprecedented and wide-ranging challenges to the landscape of higher education.