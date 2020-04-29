As We See It: Thank you for staying home to save lives

We continue to do our part by reducing the number of people coming into our clinics and hospitals in person. In this way, we are reducing health risks for all of our patients and their families, as well as for our health care teams. We also have enhanced telemedicine capabilities to ensure patients get the care they need during this time. Our patients and clinicians have enthusiastically embraced the telehealth options, such as video visits. These tools will continue to offer convenient care options when the pandemic subsides. (More information about telehealth may be found at samhealth.org/Telehealth.)

Meanwhile, Samaritan has expanded testing criteria to include all patients with symptoms of coronavirus, with a clinician’s order, and we encourage anyone who has any cold or flu-like symptoms to contact their health care provider to find out whether they should get tested. We believe increased testing availability will further help reduce the spread of the virus and help our communities get a better sense of how the disease is spreading.