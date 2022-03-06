As We See It: The Corvallis land development code needs to be amended

[This column is a slightly edited version of a letter submitted by the same authors in November to the Corvallis City Council.]

It was a relief to all when a wet fall helped to bring the 2021 wildfire season in Oregon to a welcome close. The recent midwinter dry spell, however, has us thinking toward the next fire season. What will next summer look like?

Chances are it will be hot and dry, and some of the pent-up and dried-out forest fuels will again explode into intense, fast-moving walls of flame. We just don’t know exactly when or exactly where.

Whenever and wherever it happens, we know that wildfires increasingly threaten property and lives at the wildland-urban interface. We have experienced these tragedies here in Oregon and in other Western states.

We also know how to design and build at that interface to minimize wildfire risk — but that knowledge is not being used in Corvallis. Quite the opposite: Instead, accidents of state law and judicial decision have put us in a bind that is actively preventing the use of that knowledge and forcing us to approve developments that ignore it.

A state law passed a few years ago prevents city voters from rejecting proposed annexations of land adjacent to the city even if the resulting development would raise the city’s wildfire risk. Before the recent change in state law, the voters would have been able to decide whether that risk was worth the reward of the added development and growth.

The voters no longer have that right. If a developer can show that city services can be provided on the property to be annexed, and the property meets a few other conditions, the city is now legally bound to annex it.

Likewise, city planners can no longer use their individual experience and knowledge of wildfire risk or any other factor when evaluating annexation and development proposals.

Instead, a recent judicial decision has declared that they are allowed only to determine whether the proposals meet the requirements that are specifically spelled out in the text of the land development code, the set of regulations that guides development throughout Corvallis.

The current land development code was adopted in 2006. Not many people in Oregon were thinking about wildfire risk to communities back then. The code says absolutely nothing about how development at the wildland-urban interface should be planned to reduce wildfire risk to property and lives.

Housing density, materials, lot design and defensible space, landscaping, flammability of plantings, emergency access and evacuation: The requirements for all of these are exactly the same whether the development is in the center of Corvallis or at the forest’s edge, despite the wide disparities in wildfire risk between these two settings.

This situation makes no sense. To allow further development at the wildland-urban interface without sensible guidelines will needlessly put property and lives at risk, and add to the strain on Corvallis emergency services.

It’s time to take a pause. We need a moratorium on development at the Corvallis wildland-urban interface until the land development code — and, where appropriate, the municipal and fire codes — can be amended to incorporate the knowledge of best practices that we already have but are not currently using.

Roger Samelson grew up in the West and has lived in Corvallis for 30 of the last 40 years. At his day job, he does scientific research on the physics of the ocean and atmosphere. In his free time, he enjoys exploring Oregon’s outdoors with family and friends. This letter was also signed by Pam Burnor, John Kim, Megan McClelland, James Ryan and Chris Still, all of Corvallis.

