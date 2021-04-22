As We See It: US needs a strong energy plan

The World Health Organization is concerned coronavirus cases are rising across the globe at a "worrying" rate. W.H.O. officials say the number of new cases "is approaching the highest rate of infection" seen so far in the pandemic even in countries that had been able to avoid widespread outb…

A recent letter to the editor commented on the terrible effects of cold weather on energy resources and stated that the government should do something to mitigate those effects. We have contacted Sen. Ron Wyden and urged him, as a senior member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, to take the lead in formulating a plan for sufficient electrical energy for the nation as we move toward replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy and other sources.

The Energy Information Administration forecast for 2021 is that natural gas will supply about 36% of our electrical energy requirements, coal will about 23% (half of what it was supplying in 2011), nuclear 20%, renewables 14% (up from 4% in 2011), and hydropower about 7%. Given that natural gas is close to being tapped out with aggressive fracking and coal continues to decline, both nuclear electric generation and renewable energy generation will need to step up.

A successful long-term energy plan needs to include the following elements, among many others: