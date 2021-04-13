 Skip to main content
At least one hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Boulevard in Albany
At least one hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Boulevard in Albany

At least one driver was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Albany Tuesday afternoon. 

The Albany Police Department is urging motorists to avoid the area of Pacific Boulevard Southwest and 29th Avenue, where the crash occurred, for the next few hours.

The notice by the agency was sent out at 3:31 p.m.

Based on observations at the scene by Mid-Valley Media, at least five vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Pacific was closed between 24th and 34th streets while emergency responders worked at the scene. The Albany Police Department is investigating the crash.

According to Capt. Jerry Drum, the incident began after emergency dispatchers received reports of a PT Cruiser driving recklessly on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The car exited the freeway and drove south through Albany on Pacific Boulevard, striking several vehicles at the 29th Street intersection and coming to rest wedged between two cars on 29th.

Drum said the driver of the PT Cruiser, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment after the crash.

Stephani Simon, 41, of Albany told Mid-Valley Media she was on her way to pick up her sons at Memorial Middle School when the crash occurred. Simon said she was stopped for a traffic signal on 29th at the Pacific Boulevard intersection when she heard a screech and a bang and found herself being thrown back in her car.

Simon said she saw several people get out of their vehicles to assist the driver of the PT Cruiser and that at least one other person at the scene appeared to be injured.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as new details are available. 

