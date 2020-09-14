At least ten dead and 22 missing amid million-acre wildfires in Oregon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least 10 people are dead and 22 are missing in the dozens of fires that have burned more than 1 million acres and filled skies with choking smoke across the state.

"Our state has been pushed to its limits," Gov. Kate Brown said during a press briefing Monday in Salem. “It’s really hard to wrap our heads around the devastation, pain and suffering.”

There are 34 active fires, including six of over 100,000 acres. Hazardous air quality was reported Monday at 20 locations in Oregon, including cities as far apart as Portland and Pendleton. Over the past weekend, Oregon had the worst air quality in the world, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and international air quality websites.

“The smoke blanketing the state is a constant reminder that this tragedy has not yet come to an end,” Brown said."

Air quality levels are expected to improve in many areas by the weekend, but state officials said it was a matter of very bad air becoming just bad air.

Brown said the state has formally requested a federal disaster declaration. A preliminary declaration was approved last week by President Donald Trump.