ATI titanium facility set to close Monday

One of Albany’s high-tech metal firms is closing down, at least temporarily.

ATI’s Albany Operations facility on 34th Avenue Southwest, will shut down Monday, according to a report in NWLaborPress.org.

The Allegheny Technologies Inc. plant, formally called Oremet, makes high-quality titanium for use in jet engines and other aerospace applications. The bulk of its production was purchased by Boeing, the NWLaborPress.org report said.

Boeing production has been slowed during the pandemic as demand for commercial airliners has softened.

The jobs of 60 workers affiliated with Local 7150 of the United Steelworkers reportedly will be lost in the closure. According to a union official quoted by NWLaborPress.org, ATI will keep the plant open with a six-person skeleton crew in hopes of titanium demand improving in the next few years.

Attempts to reach ATI Albany Operations officials or United Steelworkers representatives were not successful.

Also unclear is how many nonunion employees might be affected by the closure of the ATI Albany Operations facility.