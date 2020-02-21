Auction yard coming down soon

A long-vacant South Corvallis landmark has been slated for demolition.
The Corvallis Auction Yard at 2415 SE Third St. was built in 1952 and operated as a livestock auction venue until 2001, but the business went under and the building has been vacant ever since.
McCoy Creek Properties LLC, an investment group headed by local builder Tom Gerding, bought the 5-acre property in 2002 with plans to redevelop it.
Over time, the former auction arena and a vacant house on the property deteriorated and became targets for break-ins, and city inspectors tagged both buildings as unsafe to occupy in 2015. In early 2016, the empty house and portions of the auction yard were demolished, leaving just the core of the main auction building.
You have free articles remaining.
Now McCoy Creek Properties has filed for a demolition permit to level what remains.
“We have no immediate development plans,” Gerding said. “We’re just trying to get the structure torn down — it’s a bit of a hazard.”
Hazardous materials such as lead and asbestos have already been removed from the building, Gerding added. He said he’s hoping to get the demolition done early next month, if the permit is approved by then.
The auction yard property and an adjacent lot housing the former New Holland farm implement dealership, now owned by DevNW (formerly Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services), are the site of a proposed neighborhood town center.
The project is envisioned as including commercial, shopping, financial services and housing components to be subsidized in part with $7.5 million in tax-increment financing from the South Corvallis urban renewal district approved by voters last March.
It will be years before those urban renewal property tax revenues become available, but the project got a jumpstart in June, when the Republic Services Charitable Foundation announced a $135,000 grant. DevNW and McCoy Creek Properties have earmarked that money for a community outreach effort to determine exactly what area residents want in the future town center and begin doing site planning for the project.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.