Audible traffic signals subject of Jan. 15 talk

The Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group will hear an update on the installation of audible traffic signals during their 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, meeting at Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany.

Jenna Berman of the Oregon Department of Transportation will present the update on the support group's community project, which began in January 2019. Albany Transportation Analyst Ron Irish will be on hand to address questions. (He will also speak to the group in more detail about the city streets at a later monthly meeting.)

Audible traffic signals help low-vision, low-hearing, blind and deaf people cross traffic intersections by triggering a chirping signal and a wheelchair height-vibrating button. Such designated signals are located on Highway 20 intersections with high pedestrian use and will be installed this year.

The Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group is a self-supporting nonprofit organization. No membership nor fees are required to attend, and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 541-928-5008.

