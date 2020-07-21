Aumsville man dies climbing Three Finger Jack
A 19-year-old Aumsville man was pronounced dead after falling from a mountain east of Sweet Home on July 19. 

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon released a statement Tuesday detailing the incident, noting that Todd Adelman, 19, was climbing Three Finger Jack around 1 p.m. near the summit when rocks gave way, causing him to fall "hundreds" of feet. 

"Adelman was located at the bottom of the cliff where he was pronounced deceased, approximately 7,300 feet in elevation," the release stated. Responders from multiple agencies worked throughout the night to carry Adelman out, Yon said. 

Three Finger Jack is a popular place for technical mountaineers, LCSO said, noting that the mountain is known to have poor rock quality and steep cliffs near the summit. 

