Back to school: Alsea attracts valley students for in-person learning

Just 15 years ago, times were tough in the Alsea School District.
The local population base wasn't enough to feed the one school in town, and enrollment plummeted. It was hard to pay the bills.
Then Oregon opened enrollment, allowing students to attend schools outside of their district.
"We brought in other students, we started busing and we built ourselves as a school that can meet student and families' needs in a way larger school districts can't," said district business manager Katie Sapp.
This year, when COVID-19 shuttered businesses, filled hospitals and closed classroom doors, Alsea found a way to reinvent itself again.
The Alsea School District, defined as its own charter school district in Benton County, is one of the few in the state offering complete in-person instruction for students.
Current state requirements prohibit in-person learning until less than 5% of the people tested for COVID-19 return a positive diagnosis. There are some exceptions for rural districts, private schools and for public schools in counties that meet a separate metric.
Those counties that see fewer than 30 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents for three consecutive weeks can allow in-person instruction for K-3 students.
In Alsea, everyone is back in school under the state exemption for rural schools. And, so far, it's working.
Classes have been held in person since August and there has yet to be a positive COVID-19 case traced back to the school, which has seen its enrollment jump from 170 students to 230.
"We're the only ones open, really," said Sapp. "We picked up a ton of kids from Philomath."
Those Philomath kids are bused in. So are students from Eugene. And Junction City. Prior to the pandemic, Alsea was running about four bus routes. But since the district reopened its doors to students, about seven routes travel the Willamette Valley picking up students and dropping them off at the school by the river.
Once students board the bus, their temperature is taken. It's taken again when they arrive in school and are divided into lines based on their grade level. Everyone wears a mask, though children with special educational needs who cannot physically wear a mask are relieved of the requirement in some cases. The district has installed Plexiglas barriers, set up temperature check kiosks, and implemented one-way hallways. No one eats in the cafeteria; instead, all meals are delivered in class.
"We started with K-5 for the first few weeks to make sure we could logistically handle what we were doing," Sapp said. "But then we opened it up and saw our enrollment increase."
That increase in students — about 60 additional bodies since the start of the year — has forced some shuffling. Due to social distancing requirements, students can't be packed into classrooms and everyone needs to spread out a bit more. Sapp is on her third office.
"We've increased staff tenfold just because to do this right we need more adults," she said.
But as COVID-19 has impacted businesses across the state, it's simultaneously impacted school budgets. Times were already lean in 2019, but the state Legislature attempted to bridge a gap in education funding by passing the Student Success Act. It would essentially pump an additional $2 billion into classrooms by instituting a new tax on businesses that make more than a certain amount in profit. But with businesses shuttered in some cases and struggling in others as a result of the virus and its effects on unemployment, rents, consumer habits and just about everything else, districts will be seeing much less money than they had planned.
School budgets that already had some stretching to do will now have to perform acrobatics in some cases to close a gap made wider by added expenses like personal protective equipment, additional busing and technology needed for comprehensive learning. When kids return to school, those expenses increase.
So far, Alsea has spent $350,000 — almost three times its annual budget, according to Superintendent Marc Thielman. The money went towards making the changes that make holding in-person classes safer.
But where did the money in a small district come from?
In part, the district is dipping into general and reserve funds it would probably not touch in normal times.
"We're just punting and hoping it catches up," Sapp said.
Some comes from federal grant funds to help schools pay for COVID-19 expenses. Even more comes from the district's online program.
Alsea created an online curriculum that focuses on student/teacher interaction for students wishing to homeschool. There's already a waiting list.
"We pay for the curriculum and teachers for the online program, and the state pays us based on enrollment because the students are part of the Alsea School District," Sapp said. "So that's helping."
So is seeing the kids.
Educators around the state have stressed the importance of bringing students back to the classroom, not just for learning but for other services as well that are hard to access via Zoom.
"We recognize that we provide a large part of the safety net," Sapp said, noting that about 70% of the district's students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch. The number held steady for so many years that families are no longer asked to reapply every year.
"Getting students back where we can see them and get them clothes and food and things they need was so important," Sapp said.
On Monday, students were back in classes after a water issue forced the school to close for three days last week. Students returned to temperature checks, masks, foggers in the bathroom and Plexiglas desk shields.
"We are so thankful to have the opportunity to be open in these wild times," Thielman said, "and to fulfill our mission of serving students and families where they are at, comfort-wise."
