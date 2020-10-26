Back to school: Alsea attracts valley students for in-person learning

In Alsea, everyone is back in school under the state exemption for rural schools. And, so far, it's working.

Classes have been held in person since August and there has yet to be a positive COVID-19 case traced back to the school, which has seen its enrollment jump from 170 students to 230.

"We're the only ones open, really," said Sapp. "We picked up a ton of kids from Philomath."

Those Philomath kids are bused in. So are students from Eugene. And Junction City. Prior to the pandemic, Alsea was running about four bus routes. But since the district reopened its doors to students, about seven routes travel the Willamette Valley picking up students and dropping them off at the school by the river.

Once students board the bus, their temperature is taken. It's taken again when they arrive in school and are divided into lines based on their grade level. Everyone wears a mask, though children with special educational needs who cannot physically wear a mask are relieved of the requirement in some cases. The district has installed Plexiglas barriers, set up temperature check kiosks, and implemented one-way hallways. No one eats in the cafeteria; instead, all meals are delivered in class.