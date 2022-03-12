Bald-faced bye: Oregon lifts mask requirements

On Saturday morning, just hours after Oregon lifted its mask mandate, Kevin Weaver had what might have been the hundredth version of the same talk businesses in the mid-valley have had for years.

A patron dug through her purse at Corvallis-Benton County Public Library for the thin plastic-paper square and elastic bands of a surgery mask before Weaver helpfully pointed to her face.

"It's under your chin, but you don't have to wear it today," he said.

She opted to keep her mask on.

On the other side of downtown, just a couple of masks were visible in a hollering crowd of around 200 at Gill Coliseum as Crook County High School trailed Willamette High for a shot at the OSAA 5A girls basketball championship.

The morning before, Friday, a Corvallis audience largely was masked in the same stands as their team also fell to Willamette.

Evan Hooper, Oregon State University's director of wrestling strolled down the front steps, past a sign reminding visitors that masks were required in the coliseum, and joined a fully masked line of people across the street at Dutch Bros.

Hooper wore a mask bearing the university's Beavers logo and said he'd keep wearing it on Saturday.

"I have pretty bad asthma, so my lungs are already compromised," he said.

Traveling with the team showed him how other states' athletic programs largely have responded to the pandemic with indifference, where few if any wore masks.

Oregon with few exceptions required masks for two years as one of the deadliest viruses in the nation's history has spread and spread again under three variants, several major waves of infections and nearly 1 million deaths so far from COVID-19.

The same Dutch Bros on Saturday saw about a half-and-half mix of masked customers.

At the library, Rusli Marzuki said he likewise will keep his mask on.

Marzuki said he arrived in the U.S. from Indonesia at the start of the pandemic. He's been largely trapped in an apartment, the library at OSU where he works and attends classes as a student, and the city's library where he studies.

He came to the U.S., he said, from a nearly 30-year library career in his home country. Seismic activity ended his job there when an earthquake knocked down the building where he had worked, he said.

"My library flattened to the ground," Marzuki said.

Unable to legally drive, learning English while everyone around him wore face masks, unable to socialize while lock downs kept him from making friends as he became established in Corvallis, Marzuki said he's glad Oregon has made masks optional.

But the pandemic isn't over, he said, and Marzuki will keep wearing his mask as he adjusts once again to life in the U.S.

"When I lift my mask, it's like something is missing," he said. "It's funny how that happens."

At the library's front desk, Weaver had switched from an N95 mask on Friday to a flat, surgical-style mask on Saturday. The elastic sat looser around his ears that had been bowed out under the tighter fit of the N95.

Weaver said the library adapted to the pandemic with book deliveries, then cautiously distanced in-person service. Like Marzuki, Weaver said he'll leave his mask on out of concern of spreading coronavirus to his aging father or library patrons who are in the most at-risk age groups.

Even if the thought of taking the mask off at his day job sounds way more comfortable.

"My ears would be happier," he said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

