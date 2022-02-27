Corvallis turned out to support its Ukrainian sister city Uzhhorod Saturday afternoon, when about 100 demonstrators gathered outside the county courthouse to wave blue and yellow flags and call for attention to the besieged nation.

Misha Zyryanov may be the only local man who has lived in both cities. He instructed the crowd in this city to donate diesel generators, water filters, tourniquets and body armor to the other.

“They have a lot of needs right now. The first need is Kevlar vests for volunteers who want to fight,” Zyryanov said.

He spoke tersely in front of the crowd about growing up in Uzhhorod, a city of more than 100,000 in a mountainous western region of Ukraine on that country’s border with Slovakia. Somehow 30 years later, he said, he married an American woman and ended up in the Oregon town that signed on with Sister City International in 1992 to link itself with his home.

Zyryanov grew up with a Russian dad and Russian grandparents in a Ukraine that had considered itself Russian, he said. Then the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine declared independence in 1991 and Uzhhorod began to lean in to national identity.

His grandma never drank alcohol, he told the crowd, except to make one toast with friends: No more war — possibly a grim allusion to death.

“I was a little kid and that sounded super outdated and barbaric,” he said. “Right now, barbarians are bombing our cities.”

Zyryanov spoke to those who spent nights in the city’s hotels traveling with Corvallis Sister Cities Association to work with children’s programs or train business leaders in Ukraine.

Uzhhorod has become a hub of humanitarian aid, he said, where volunteers are overwhelmed distributing supplies and fighters headed to a front line that is contracting from Belarus on Kyiv. Those hotels now line their halls with mattresses, taking in refugees fleeing from the country’s war-torn east.

“Nobody ever believed that a war with a count of deaths in the thousands could happen in the middle of Europe,” he said.

Zyryanov told the crowd he’s never seen a more united Ukraine. In an interview, he said he feels that unity in group chats and communications with family.

But he also feels betrayal. His said his brother is involved in military reconnaissance work at the front of the war with Russia and the gaps in communication when his brother takes a shift are stressful.

He thinks about U.S. military-involved wars in Iraq, Jordan and Serbia, he said, and feels disappointed that there is no Department of Defense response to his home country.

“Saying nice words is not enough,” he said. “Economic sanctions are not enough.”

Peggy Giles said she’s traveled with the association 14 times, sponsoring children orphaned in Ukraine. Some of those children have grown and had kids.

“They call me grandma now,” she said. “They're people just like you and me and their lives are being torn up.”

Nearby, several Corvallis women talked about the implications of Russian war in Ukraine for Eastern Europe.

Iovanna Pandelova said she is from Georgia, where Russia has moved border fences without fear of international reprisal.

“The same thing happened over and over,” she said.

Another pointed to a red-and-white flag flown at times as a defiant symbol in Belarus. She expressed frustration with her home country that allowed in the Russian armies assaulting Kyiv and ground down dissent under president Alexander Lukashenko.

The country has bowed to the demands of Russian president Vladimir Putin and become untenable after Russian efforts to undermine Belarusian politics, said the woman, Irina.

“That’s the idea,” she said. “Everyone who is a neighbor with Russia is to be poor.”

Irina’s last name is known but withheld out of consideration for her wishes to protect family in Belarus from retaliation.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

